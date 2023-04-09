If you were driving past Adelup on Saturday around 11 in the morning, you may have caught a glimpse of the U.S. Coast Guard’s H-65 Dolphin helicopter touching down on the front lawn of the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex, a first for Guam since the closure of the U.S. Coast Guard Air station decades ago.

“The aircraft itself is out of Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, which is west of Honolulu. The helicopter has been operating here in Guam for about six weeks. We’ve rotated a variety of aircrews, pilots and crews through over that period of time,” Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of Coast Guard Forces Micronesia told The Guam Daily Post.

While on Guam, the Coast Guard conducted training with local partners and various operations in the Marianas.

“Guam Fire (Department), the police, the (Guam) National Guard, (the U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25) … back and forth to the (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), landing in Rota, Tinian, Saipan – basically (operations)-testing the ability of a Coast Guard 65 Dolphin helicopter to operate here on Guam,” Simmons said.

In the 1960s, Guam had a Coast Guard air station, but that was closed down, Simmons said. The location is now the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority.

“It closed down years and years ago, but since then, as far as I am aware, there has never been a 65 Dolphin or any other Coast Guard helicopter deployed to Guam, other than a helicopter that was on board a large ship coming to shore to do some maintenance and flying back away, … but in that case, … it's not deploying,” he said.

Testing the aircraft capabilities in the region could bring future support for Guam and its surrounding waters, which, according to Simmons, would be beneficial for the island.

“(The) Coast Guard’s … statutory mission, one of the biggest ones that the 65's crews do, is the search and rescue. Now we have a really close partnership with HSC-25 and also the Guam National Guard for their helicopters to go and do search and rescue but, when a Coast Guard helicopter is here, it's what they are primarily trained to do is law enforcement, ports and waterways, coastal security, so securing the borders and search and rescue,” he said.

According to Simmons, the crew is “competent” and “very tested and tried” for the mission types Guam needs.

“We knew there was going to be a lot of interest in a Coast Guard helicopter on the island, so we reached out to all of our partners both (Department of Defense) and then here on Guam to let folks know and gauge interest in seeing the helicopter, understanding what the capabilities of the aircraft are,” he said. “Obviously, the governor being the governor we wanted to make sure she had the chance to fly.”

'Nice experience'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told the Post, after she landed at Adelup, that she was in the air for about an hour.

“It was really amazing. We went from (Adelup), all the way up north, then we went east and south then we went west, so we did the whole perimeter and then I wanted to see Camp Blaz, and Andersen (Air Force Base) and Naval Station. So it was a nice experience seeing it from the top perspective,” the governor said. “Just the rock formations and the water hitting against the rocks, on the east side – it's like just cliff with rocks, the water and reef.”

The governor also recognized the benefit of having a Coast Guard Dolphin helicopter on Guam, noting that the capabilities could aid in search-and-rescue missions on land as well.

“It's really neat because you can go way down and, let’s say, if a hiker is lost, you could see,” Leon Guerrero concluded.

The Dolphin will be departing Guam sometime next week.

“(The governor’s flight) was the last mission we were going to do with the helicopter here on Guam,” Simmons said.