U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper arrived in Honolulu Thursday prior to his expected meeting on Guam with Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono on Saturday at Andersen Air Force Base, according to his official Facebook page.

It's their first meeting since Kono in June initiated the cancellation of plans for Japan to host the deployment of the Aegis Ashore land-based missile shield.

Guam is now being considered as a host of such a missile defense system as announced in July in light of potential missile threats from China and North Korea.

"I will say that my No. 1 priority and the most important action we can take to rapidly and fully implement the National Defense Strategy as a first step in – is a 360-degree persistent and integrated air-defense capacity in Guam," Adm. Phil Davidson said in a phone conference with reporters, referring to the Aegis Ashore missile defense system, in July.

Kono, 57, has a shot to become Japan's next prime minister. The Japan Times reported Wednesday he has ranked "highly in some opinion polls as a candidate to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe."

The pro-military buildup lobby group Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance, or GUASA, issued a statement welcoming Esper and Kono to Guam.

The group called the meeting between Esper and Kono, in part a: "historic first: the first formal and congenial meeting of Cabinet-level representatives of the United States and another nation, on sovereign U.S. soil west of the International Date Line, in the center of the Western Pacific Asian Region."

"GUASA is very pleased to welcome this day, and the manifestation of Guam’s incorporated role as an integral part of the sovereign United States of America."

GUASA aims "to widen the scope of Guam’s utility to Washington’s many interests and thereby become incorporated into its national strategies, civilian as well as military, off base as well as on," according to the statement, in part, released by attorney John Thos. Brown, president of the organization.

"It’s the Century of the Pacific and Guam sits in the middle of it. As a four-star U.S. Air Force general said on one trip to Guam in the last couple of years: 'They told me Guam was in the middle of nowhere. From where I sit, it seems to be in the middle of everywhere,” according to GUASA.

"Such a meeting has practical and existential implications for Guam, and Guam gives it a perfect frame of reference for such a discussion. Who knows: maybe tourists will get the message, too, and hurry back when this pandemic abates," the Guam lobby group states.

Health care meeting

On Guam, Esper is expected to also meet with Dr. Felix Cabrera, one of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's key advisers on COVID-19 issues, the governor said on Thursday.

The governor said she also will thank Esper for the Defense Department's support in Guam's fight against COVID-19.

She has been assured, the governor said, that the military's hospital tent, which was set up for USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors a few months ago, is on stand by in the event of an overflow of the capacity for COVID patients at the government-run Guam Memorial Hospital.

This will be the two defense chiefs' second meeting since January.

Esper hosted Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono at the Pentagon on Jan. 14, according to the Defense Department.