US DOJ, GovGuam settle race bias suit against land program

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that an agreement with the Government of Guam, as well as with the Chamorro Land Trust Commission, has been reached to resolve claims that Guam law discriminated against non-CHamoru on the basis of race and national origin in the allocation of government of Guam land.

The department’s lawsuit, filed in 2017, alleged that the CLTC, which controls approximately 15% of Guam’s total land area, violated the Fair Housing Act through its program of granting 99-year residential leases for one-acre tracts, at a cost of $1 dollar per year, solely to “native Chamorros.”

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, GovGuam has agreed to stop taking race and national origin into account in awarding the land leases under the Chamorro Land Trust Act, according to the Justice Department.

The CLTA will be amended to award leases based on whether individuals lost land or use of land, including during World War II and its aftermath, instead of whether an applicant is a “native Chamorro,” the Justice Department stated.

'Thankful for this outcome'

"This is a result of monthslong settlement discussions between US DOJ, the CLTC, the attorney general, and the office of the governor," the governor's office stated in a press release.

"With minor modifications to Guam’s CLTC law, thousands of present recipients can maintain use of their leases for the betterment of themselves and their families," the governor's office stated. "We are thankful for this outcome and proud that we were able to save this program for our people. This is a good day for Guam."

The necessary changes to law have been submitted to Sen. Therese Terlaje, chairwoman of the Committee on Health, Tourism, Historic Preservation, Land and Justice, according to Adelup.

Those changes are reflected in the settlement agreement between the parties.

Terlaje held an oversight hearing on proposed amendments in January. The senator said it was her understanding that negotiations continued through the COVID-19 pandemic and that the CLTC adopted a final agreement in late May.

"Of course, the committee will do its due diligence to consider the proposed amendments to statute outlined in the final agreement," Terlaje said.

The words "Chamorro" and "Chamorro homelands" should also be replaced by "beneficiary" and "Chamorro Land Trust property," respectively, based on the settlement.

An eligible beneficiary would be defined as any person regardless of race, color or national origin whose land was acquired by the federal government between 1898 and 1968, descendants of such persons, or those who occupied, farmed or ranched land for residential or agricultural purposes at least one year prior to the land being seized by the government in the stated time frame.

However, persons who occupied, farmed or ranched land on or after Dec. 8, 1941, and whose land was seized anytime afterward, up to 1950, are also eligible, as are their descendants.

James Canto III, the deputy general manager of the litigation division at the Guam Office of the Attorney General, said in the January oversight hearing that the change in language would better articulate the intent of the Chamorro Land Trust as a land restoration program, by pertaining to those who had land taken, as well as expanding the eligibility criteria.