US EPA awards Guam $9.9M to buy 25 electric school buses

The Guam Department of Education was awarded $9.9 million by the Biden administration to purchase environmentally friendly school buses.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday in a press release that Guam was a recipient of its Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding approximately $9,875,000 from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to GDOE.

"These rebate funds will help Guam purchase 25 clean, battery-electric school buses," the release stated. EPA said the initiative will "combat climate change by accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles while producing cleaner air in and around Guam's schools and communities."

GDOE was a recipient of the award after meeting EPA criteria for low-income, high-need rural or tribal schools.

The environmental agency stated in the release that in addition to being better for the environment, the investment in electric buses will "save money for Guam's schools, protect children's health, drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing and create good-paying jobs."

With Guam currently generating approximately 13% of its electricity from renewable energy, and with plans to increase that amount to 50% by 2035 and 100% by 2045, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the funds are the result of efforts first started in 2019.

"In 2019, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and I created the Climate Change Resiliency Commission on Guam, which was geared toward developing an integrated strategy to build resiliency against the adverse effects of climate change and reduce contributing factors such as greenhouse gas emissions," Leon Guerrero said in the release.

"Thousands of our island's schoolchildren will benefit from the cleaner fleet this award will provide, granting us a tremendous opportunity to fortify our capacity for climate change resiliency through improved air quality and reduced air emission."