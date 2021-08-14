The Guam Contractors Licensing Board has received the additional documents it needed from the contractor of the solar plant project in Mangilao, which earlier this month ran afoul with local officials and members of the community after stormwater runoff affected nearby residents and Marbo Cave, a popular hiking and tourist destination in the area.

Board Executive Director Cecil "Buddy" Orsini said the documents were received Friday and draft investigative findings are under review by legal counsel. The board will be the one to decide on fines that may be imposed and they are set to meet on Aug. 18, according to the executive director.

The CLB already issues a notice of violation to the project contractor, Samsung E&C America, Inc., but was waiting for complete documentation to complete its review and issue potential penalties. Orsini said the CLB requested information related to the project's erosion control measures.

The CLB opened its investigation after the Guam Environmental Agency issued a Notice of Violation to Samsung E&C America near the end of July for violating provisions of the Guam Soil Erosion and Sediment Control Regulations.

Guam EPA officials had confirmed that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other measures were in the process of being installed but construction already is well underway.

Guam EPA could only fine the contractor $125,000 under current law, but the licensing board can fine no less than $200 and up to 50% of the value of a project for violating the licensing law.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has U.S. Environmental Protection Agency investigators will be coming to Guam soon to inspect the environmental damage on Marbo Cave and the surrounding areas.

Guam EPA spokesman Nicholas Lee said U.S. EPA is in the process of finalizing their schedule for the investigation.

The Office of the Attorney General has sued Samsung E&C America and the developer of the 60-megawatt solar farm near Marbo Cave, alleging they failed to follow soil and sediment erosion control laws, subsequently causing damage to the cave, its freshwater pools, and an underground drinking water source for the island.

While Samsung E&C America is contracted to construct the project, the plant is owned by a subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Co., South Korea's largest electric company, which has entered an agreement to sell the plant's solar energy to the Guam Power Authority.