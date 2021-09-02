Officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have come and gone, according to Guam EPA spokesman Nicholas Lee. The federal officials were on Guam regarding the solar farm project in Mangilao, which had run afoul with local agencies over the project's failure to implement approved erosion controls.

Details of the visit are pending, but USEPA's arrival was anticipated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in early August that federal investigators would be arriving to inspect the environmental damage on the historic Marbo Cave and surrounding areas, which were impacted by stormwater runoff from the solar farm project.

Guam EPA investigated the solar farm in late July and issued a notice of violation against the project contractor, Samsung E&C America Inc. A subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Corp., KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC, is listed on Guam as the project owner.

Officials confirmed that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other controls were in the process of being installed, but construction was already well underway.

The Guam Contractors License Board issued a notice of violation to Samsung E&C America, but has yet to determine the fine. It can fine up to 50% of the value of a project. The board is set to meet on Sept. 8 to discuss the matter.

KEPCO had secured $200 million in bank loans for the project, South Korean media have reported.

State-run KEPCO expects to raise $340 million from its Guam Power Authority contract to supply solar energy to GPA over 25 years, The Korea Herald reported.

The Department of Public Works issued a stop-work order on the project effective Aug. 21, suspending all work on the project other than to comply with the Guam EPA notice issued July 29.

DPW Director Vince Arriola has stated that the order will remain until Samsung E&C America Inc. has fully corrected the violations stated in a notice of violation issued by the Guam EPA.

Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente then sent a letter to Arriola expressing the utility's full support for the solar project and requesting that DPW reconsider its stop-work order.

As of Wednesday, DPW had not responded to GPA.

The solar project is part of the utility's renewable energy initiatives. KEPCO will sell solar power to GPA, which should reduce the utility's need for fuel, as well as the associated cost to ratepayers.

The Public Utilities Commission recently raised the fuel surcharge under a three-step hike structure due to rising fuel costs and GPA's losses on fuel purchases. This was done even with $15 million granted by the governor funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Benavente said it is GPA's understanding that Samsung E&C America had provided DPW and Guam EPA with daily reports indicating substantial efforts to complete requests made to address erosion and sedimentary damage.

The project is also largely complete, with commissioning tracking for early December, a couple of months ahead of when the fuel surcharge will need to be updated again.

GPA is ready to assist and ensure that all required remediation efforts are completed in a timely manner, Benavente said.