A settlement has been reached between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Guam Shipyard to meet pollutant discharge requirements under the Clean Water Act to protect Apra Harbor, the federal agency stated in a news release.

Guam Shipyard operates a ship repair facility on Cabras Island in Piti, which has conducted industrial activities, including boat repair, maintenance and material storage since at least January 2016, the federal agency stated in the release. The facility is authorized to discharge industrial stormwater through a Clean Water Act permit.

In 2019, U.S. EPA issued an order to Guam Shipyard on stormwater discharge permitting and pollution requirements. The parties eventually reached a settlement on the issues two years later, the agency stated in the release.

U.S. EPA and Guam EPA inspected the facility this year and found new violations of the shipyard’s permit obligations.

According to the release, inspectors observed the facility had a large accumulation of waste materials throughout the site, including debris, blasting grit, paints and oil which may discharge directly into Apra Harbor. Additionally, the facility failed to conduct monitoring and failed to submit required reports to the EPA.

As a result, U.S. EPA is now requiring Guam Shipyard to clean the site of spills, garbage and waste materials, as well as implement best management practices to prevent discharge of pollutants into Apra Harbor. Guam Shipyard also must update its Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan to control pollutants, submit monitoring reports to U.S. EPA and provide employee training to prevent pollution from occurring.

“EPA will continue to focus enforcement actions on facilities that directly pollute coral reef ecosystems,” said Martha Guzman, U.S. EPA Pacific Southwest Region administrator. “This settlement will prevent industrial stormwater pollution from impacting Apra Harbor and its important coastal resources.”