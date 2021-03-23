Ha’ånen Litekyan, or Ritidian Day, is a celebration of the CHamoru culture and heritage.

The event will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, at the Guam National Wildlife Refuge, Ritidian Unit on Route 3A Spur Road, Dededo, Guam

Participants will hear selected stories from “CHamoru Legends: A Gathering of Stories” performed by Teresita Perez.

They also will learn more about Guam’s native birds with the Guam Department of Agriculture. There also will be a CHamoru language scavenger hunt to find local plants and wildlife on the refuge’s nature trails.

Participation will be limited to 20 people, physical distancing will be observed, and participants must wear masks. Pre-registration is required.

This program is hosted by U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service with Guam Department of Agriculture, UOG Press, and other community partners.

For more information, send an email to marybelle_quinata@fws.gov or call 671-483-6084.