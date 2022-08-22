US-FSM Compact negotiations continue

Representatives from the Federated States of Micronesia were in Washington, D.C., recently, where they attended two days of discussion on extending United States economic assistance and other assistance to the FSM after fiscal year 2023, when the U.S. government’s current annual assistance under the Compact of Free Association is set to expire.

The FSM Joint Committee on Compact Review and Planning said in a press release that the Compact is key to the important and ongoing relationship between the FSM and the U.S., and contributes to the peace, security and prosperity of the greater Indo-Pacific region.

The FSM team was led by chief negotiator Leo Falcam Jr., who was joined by five members of the FSM’s Joint Committee on Compact Review and Planning, namely Asterio Takesy, committee chair, Vice Speaker of the FSM Congress Esmond Moses, FSM Sen. Aren B. Palik, FSM Ambassador to the United States Akillino H. Susaia and Gerson Jackson. Committee advisers and staff also were in attendance.

The team from the U.S. was led by special presidential envoy Ambassador Joseph Yun and included Assistant Secretary of Interior for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor, Ambassador Karen Stewart from the State Department, Interior Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Keone Nakoa, and staff from the Department of State, Department of Defense and Department of the Interior.

“I am very encouraged during this round of negotiations, and by the progress our governments have made in these negotiations in some key areas of our proposed Compact agreement beyond 2023. We have much more work to do but are engaging constructively and I am optimistic we will reach an agreement later this year,” said Falcam.

Both sides plan to continue technical work and discussions in advance of the next formal round of negotiations, which is planned to occur next month.