Negotiators representing the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia met by video conference on Wednesday for the first session of negotiations on the expiring provisions of the Compact of Free Association between the two nations, FSM President David Panuelo's office announced.

Both sides expressed regret at being unable to meet in person because of current circumstances but pledged to make the most of the virtual meetings until face-to-face meetings can resume, Panuelo's office stated.

The Compact has allowed the visa-free entry of FSM migrants into the United States, with Guam and Hawaii, as their top destinations.

U.S. co-negotiator Ambassador Karen Stewart highlighted the steps that led to the start of the current talks, beginning with the May 2019 meeting between President Donald Trump and Panuelo in Washington, D.C.

This was followed by the visits later in the year to the FSM by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, and a U.S. interagency team.

U.S. co-negotiator Doug Domenech, Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs of the Department of Interior, underscored the shared history, shared values and mutual ties that bind the two nations together. He pointed to several examples of this in programs such as Pell Grants and most recently the joint efforts with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domenech explained that the U.S. had set out an ambitious timetable for the discussions and stressed that the U.S./FSM bilateral relationship is “strong and here to last,” according to the FSM government's press release.

FSM Chief Negotiator Leo Falcam Jr. stressed the importance to the FSM of maintaining and improving the special and longstanding relationship it shares with the United States.

He welcomed the prompt start to negotiations and pledged his delegation’s best efforts to meet the ambitious schedule proposed by the U.S., reminding that both the FSM Congress and the U.S. Congress would need to approve the delegations’ work once the agreement is reached.

The Compact of Free Association was implemented in 1986.

Financial provisions of that original agreement expired after 17 years and were renewed through the Amended Compact of Free Association in 2003. A number of key economic support provisions and U.S. programs and services are scheduled to expire in 2023 unless extended or renegotiated. Other elements of the Compact relationship have no expiration date and remain in effect.

Both sides agreed that early discussions would focus on federal programs and services and noted the cooperative work that had been done by both sides in the past few months. Work on this and other topics will take place in technical discussion to move the process forward in advance of the next formal bilateral meeting, tentatively scheduled for the end of June 2020.