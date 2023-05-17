US, FSM to renew compact, local efforts on impact funding continue

The United States and the Federated States of Micronesia have agreed to renew their Compact of Free Association, with President Joe Biden expected to sign the agreement May 22 at a ceremony in Papua New Guinea, according to a report from Reuters.

New agreements are still pending with the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau, but the progress with the FSM represents a major goal post in U.S. efforts to push back against China's attempts at expanding its influence in the Pacific.

"I think what is linked very clearly with members of the (House) Natural Resources Committee as part of the impetus for concluding these treaty negotiations successfully is the adventurism of China in our part of the Pacific," Carlotta Leon Guerrero, the governor's chief adviser for military and regional affairs, told The Guam Daily Post.

The adviser, a former senator, has been part of the administration's efforts to participate in and otherwise influence the discussions. Guam, as an unincorporated territory of the United States, does not have a formal seat in the negotiations between America and the sovereign nations of Micronesia.

"I think that those dots are connected pretty well and there's a lot of members of the U.S. Congress that are very concerned and don't want to see any further destabilization of the Pacific. And the way that you stabilize these democracies in the Pacific is through these compact relationships, inserting funds into health care and education and infrastructure," she added.

But as U.S. federal officials work to complete treaty negotiations, local concerns have focused on what can be done to mitigate the financial impact of compact migration on island.

For each of the last 20 years, Congress has provided $30 million in mandatory appropriations to American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and Hawaii to offset the cost of hosting compact migrants. Another $3 million to $6 million in discretionary funds were appropriated each year beginning in 2012.

Guam normally receives between $12 million and $14 million from the mandatory appropriations every year, and $2 million to $3 million in annual discretionary funding. About $5.7 million in annual compact impact funds have been used to pay for lease-back arrangements that constructed four public schools in northern Guam, including Okkodo High School.

The legal authority for these compact impact funds expires after the end of this fiscal year and, because of that, the funds are not reflected in the fiscal 2024 budget justification from the Department of the Interior Office of Insular Affairs.

'Pathway' to restore aid

While news of the renewed compact agreement with the FSM spread Tuesday, Guam time, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was speaking to the Department of the Interior, according to Carlotta Leon Guerrero.

"One of the things that we talked about (Tuesday), and we wanted to make sure that got inserted into the language, ... we wanted to maintain the pathway for reimbursement going forward. The government of Guam is working on correcting the methodology. And so, we hope to very shortly be able to submit reports to (DOI) for them to send to Congress. And those reports will have a high level of confidence in them that we got the numbers right, that we pulled out every federal dollar, and we're just submitting reimbursement requests for general fund expenditures," Carlotta Leon Guerrero said.

She added that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the report, and the numbers may not be available until September or October, but the governor wants to "maintain the pathway" to including language in federal compact laws for Guam's reimbursement.

The governor also wants to continue efforts for the reconciliation of unreimbursed compact financial impacts, in addition to the continuation of the mandatory compact impact appropriations and the discretionary funds, according to the adviser.

"(The governor) is hitting the phones and she's hitting the meetings and working the issues, as she has when she got in. It's just increasing now," Carlotta Leon Guerrero said.

Guam Del. James Moylan is scheduled to meet with the DOI undersecretary on May 30. That will allow his office to lay down concerns, present data and "hear them out and see where things go from there," said Hannah D'Avanzo, press secretary for the delegate.

"As noted in previous updates, as of this point, the issue remains status quo until the State Department submits the new agreements to Congress. Once that takes place, it will easier to understand the next steps, including what safety net programs are being proposed," D'Avanzo said.

Carlotta Leon Guerrero said Adelup has been working "very well" with Moylan on the compact impact issue. She said the governor's office recently researched members of the Natural Resources Committee, took their state or district populations, and multiplied that by 11%, the impact to Guam due to compact migration.

"That's a statistic that we armed our congressman with," Carlotta Leon Guerrero added. "As an example, Hawaii would have to have 160,000 people from Micronesia to feel the impact that Guam is feeling. They only have 23,000."

Meanwhile, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Frank Blas Jr. have proffered a resolution urging the restoration of $30 million in compact impact funds and $6 million in discretionary funds.

DOI has stated that any extension of compact impact funding or extension of federal benefits to compact migrants residing in the states and territories would require congressional action.

"The Department of the Interior will continue working with Congress on these matters, including the proposed Compact Impact Fairness Act," the department stated in a press release.