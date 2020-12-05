US investors group moving registration from HK to Guam

The Asia-Pacific Council of the American Chambers of Commerce will be moving its organization's place of registration from Hong Kong to Guam in the next few months, a key step that bolsters Guam's efforts at enticing investments from unstable Asian countries.

Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro made the announcement during Friday's webinar laying out an economic forecast for 2021.

She said the Asia Pacific Council of American Chambers of Commerce decided "just the other day that they will register their organization here on Guam."

The group will also have its bank account on Guam, Castro said.

"They're moving from Hong Kong to Guam. So we're very excited about this," Castro said.

The organization changed its name to AmChams of Asia Pacific in 2019.

It's an umbrella organization of 28 American Chambers of Commerce in the Asia-Pacific region, and the Guam Chamber of Commerce is a part of it.

Its collective membership represents more than 15,000 businesses, more than 50,000 overseas American workers and more than 10 million employees.

The decision by AmChams of Asia Pacific to move its registration to Guam could be "baby steps," but it's a small indication of positive steps forward for efforts by the Guam Chamber of Commerce to entice investors to Guam.

"We're very excited for good things to come," Castro said.

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Chamber of Commerce and other entities have been pushing for economic diversification. The pandemic's impact on Guam tourism, however, put the issue to the forefront.

Guam, according to business and finance experts, can be more than just a military base or vacation spot for Asians and has the potential to become an international financial or data center in the region.

With Guam seen as "America in Asia," investors see political stability, telecommunications infrastructure and labor attractiveness, experts say.

Many international businesses are now leaving Hong Kong as China tightens its grip on the economic powerhouse, while investors in other Asian countries are also weighing their options post-COVID-19.

Besides the Guam Chamber of Commerce, the Guam Visitors Bureau and the Guam Economic Development Authority have also taken a keen interest in reaching out to investors in Hong Kong and other Asian areas.

Business-friendly environment

Guam businessman Peter Sgro also stated Friday, "there has never been a time like now where we must demonstrate a business-friendly government."

The Guam qualifying certificate program, which offers tax rebates and abatements, can be used to entice investors to move to Guam from Hong Kong, he stated.

"I feel that it should not take more than three months to issue a qualifying investor a qualifying certificate. This particular tax incentive has been law for over 20 years," he stated. "The laws do not need to be changed at all. The process, however, of how the government processes qualifying certificates needs to change. It’s in the best interest of the government and business if the application for a qualifying certificate took less than three months."