The first “operational exchange” between the regional command of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard concluded June 7, the military stated in a press release.

The joint force training was focused on counternarcotics operations. The mission represents areas of “mutual interest,” such as addressing maritime security and smuggling concerns in Micronesian waters. The exercise, called, Operation SAPPHIRE, stands for Solid Alliance for Peace and Prosperity with Humanity and Integrity on the Rule-of-Law-Based Engagement.

This year’s iteration was the second such exercise held between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard, the first being held in San Francisco in May.

“What an incredible opportunity to conduct joint training with the Japan Coast Guard and be able to share law enforcement capabilities which will enhance future joint mission planning,” said Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “These exercises further solidify our great maritime relationship and will prove to be invaluable during future missions.”

A patrol vessel from Japan called Mizuho and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry were used during the training event. While law enforcement officials have touted more drugs being confiscated at Guam’s commercial port and post offices, illegal drugs in the past have washed ashore.

Notably, in 2018, a large number of cocaine packages found their way to the island. Some of the drugs were discovered on military property, and investigations led to police confiscating more than 35 pounds of cocaine from an Inalåhan home – the largest seizure of its kind to date.

According to the release, participating crews deployed for an at-sea exercise consisting of two counternarcotics drills, where the crews simulated locating and boarding a target of interest fishing vessel suspected of drug smuggling. The two crews also conducted a personnel exchange and rendered passing honors between the vessels.

“Conducting exercises based off of real-world threats strengthens our combined readiness to respond more effectively,” said Lt. Jack Hamel, commanding officer of the Oliver Henry. “The cooperation and teamwork demonstrated today by the crews of Mizuho and Oliver Henry (exemplify) our Coast Guards’ commitment to maintaining rules-based order in the Pacific.”