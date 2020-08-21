Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and his Japanese counterpart are scheduled to meet on Guam on Aug. 29 as the United States and Japan continue their latest joint military exercises in the Philippine Sea.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Thursday the military leadership on Guam and her staff are trying to set up a meeting. The meeting with the governor is expected separate from the two defense chiefs' one-on-one meeting on Andersen Air Force Base.

This will be the two defense chiefs' second meeting since January.

Esper hosted Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono at the Pentagon on Jan. 14, according to the Defense Department.

The governor said she wasn't sure if the meeting will be face-to-face or via video conference but she plans to thank Esper for the Defense Department's assistance to the island during the pandemic.

The governor said she will also emphasize that, for any military expansion on Guam, "we expect the military to honor and respect our environment, our people, our natural resources, our heritage."

"I do intend to – when we do meet again – thank him for whatever help that the military has given us during this COVID pandemic, and to express also my thanks for the military being very cooperative and aligning with our protocols and aligning with our preventive measures ... to protect our island as they are also facing an increase (in COVID cases) in their military population," the governor added.

On the agenda

China and North Korea are expected to be high on the agenda when Esper and Kono meet on Guam, the Japan Times reported Thursday.

Kono and the U.S. defense secretary are expected to discuss how to deal with China's increasing maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas, where Beijing has been stepping up territorial claims, the Japan Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

The two are also likely to discuss Japan's deterrence against North Korean missile threats following Japan's decision in June to scrap plans to deploy the U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore missile defense system, the Japan Times reported.

The U.S. military is eyeing Guam as the backup site for such a missile defense system.

In July, the commander of the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command said he hopes to activate another missile defense system on Guam several years from now.

"I will say that my No. 1 priority and the most important action we can take to rapidly and fully implement the National Defense Strategy as a first step in – is a 360-degree persistent and integrated air-defense capacity in Guam," Adm. Phil Davidson said in a phone conference with reporters, referring to the Aegis Ashore missile defense system.

The announcement was made as China has been reported to have developed ballistic missiles that can reach Guam. One of China's missiles has been nicknamed the "Guam killer."

In the South China Sea a few days ago, the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group joined Japan's Murasame-class destroyer JS Ikazuchi to conduct joint integrated operations in the Philippine Sea, as part of ongoing shared commitments to regional stability through cooperation, the U.S. Navy reported.