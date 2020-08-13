US Labor fines Guam, Saipan companies for wage and hour violations

The U.S. Department of Labor today announced a Guam construction contractor and a Saipan construction contractor have been fined for wage and hour violations.

After an investigation by the U.S. Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, Citi Development & Construction Inc., a construction contractor in Guam, will pay $141,755 to 57 employees for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime, minimum wage and record-keeping requirements, US Labor stated.

Citi Development also will pay $23,000 in penalties, Labor stated.

"(Wage and Hour Division investigators) found that Citi Development & Construction Inc. paid employees overtime hours at straight-time rates, resulting in $138,565 in unpaid wages. WHD also found the employer failed to pay drivers who transported workers between barracks and job sites on the company’s behalf – before and after their work shifts – a total of $3,190 in unpaid wages for that time," U.S. Labor stated in a press release.

"Citi Development also failed to record some of the straight-time wages they paid workers for hours worked beyond 40 in a week, violating federal recordkeeping requirements," U.S. Labor stated.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that workers get paid all the wages they have legally earned,” stated Wage and Hour District Director Terence Trotter in Honolulu. “The Wage and Hour Division will continue to enforce the law so all employers abide by the same rules. We encourage other employers in this industry to use the results of this investigation as an opportunity to review their own pay practices, and to avoid violations like those found in this case.”

Saipan contractor fined

Win Win Construction, a Saipan-based residential and commercial construction contractor, will pay $165,807 in back wages to 23 employees to resolve violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage and overtime requirements, and pay $15,755 in civil penalties.

WHD investigators found that Win Win Construction paid workers building a hotel in Afetna, Saipan, flat rates per day, in renminbi currency, which failed to cover the hours employees worked at the U.S. federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. This practice of paying flat day rates, regardless of the number of hours employees worked, also resulted in overtime violations when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek but the employer failed to pay overtime. WHD also cited FLSA recordkeeping violations when the employer failed to record the actual number of hours employees worked, U.S. Labor stated.

“Employers in the United States and its territories can’t enter into wage agreements with workers to pay less than the federal minimum wage,” Trotter stated. “Employers that violate the overtime and minimum wage requirements gain an unlawful economic advantage over those who pay their workers in compliance with the law. We encourage employers and employees to call us for assistance, to improve their understanding of the labor laws, and to learn about our online educational tools, so they can avoid violations like those found in this investigation.”

Win Win Construction Inc. employs U.S. citizens and foreign national workers from China to perform residential and commercial construction work on Saipan.