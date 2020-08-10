US Labor to transfer $185M more for Guam's unemployment aid

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Monday said the U.S. Department of Labor is moving forward with $185 million in the second allotment for Guam's pandemic unemployment benefits.

"Guam Department of Labor expects the money to be transferred to the payment management system shortly," Dell'Isola said in a statement.

Guam Labor this week will be releasing nearly $60 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance covering cleared claims through July 8.

"Everything is moving well; $60 million is at (the Department of Administration). They are moving forward as we speak," he said.

The $60 million is part of the first PUA allotment of $276 million, which will be nearly exhausted after this week's payments.

Once U.S. Labor transfers the second allotment, it will bring the allotments for Guam to $461 million. Guam DOL is expecting $924 million that Guam Labor requested for the PUA program through the end of the year.

As of Monday, 35,523 Guam workers have been laid off, furloughed or have had work hours cut as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hannah Cho, a special projects coordinator for Labor.

That's based on the reporting of 2,028 employers via Labor's hireguam online data, she said.

Total initial PUA claims filed as of Monday, however, reached 40,185, which is higher than the actual number of displaced workers, according to Cho.

Labor said the discrepancy is a result of fraudulent claims mostly from outside Guam and the claims filed by Guam's self-employed that were not part of the employee separation notices data.

President EO: $400 in added benefits

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said GovGuam is working to gain further clarity on the president's executive order to pay the unemployed $400 a week on a cost-share basis, and the potential cost to Guam.

Of the $400 weekly benefit, 25%, or $100, must be shouldered by GovGuam, which could be as high as $60 million if it lasts through the end of the year.

Right now, Guam's displaced workers receive as much as $345 a week in PUA benefits. After July 25, the additional $600 in weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ended.

The president signed the executive order for the $400 added unemployment aid, as the House and Senate were at an impasse on additional pandemic unemployment assistance. The Senate wants $200 a week while the House wants $600 a week.

Displaced Guam workers have mixed reaction over the president's decision. Many welcome the additional benefits while they are still trying to find a new job or get called back in by their employer. Others said this added benefit may not become a reality since GovGuam does not have the extra money to shoulder 25% of the cost.