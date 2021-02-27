US Labor: Workers on reduced hours will be paid retroactively

Thousands of Guam workers who are still working on reduced hours are eligible to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and would qualify for accumulated retroactive PUA payments.

This complete turnaround in the eligibility of reduced-hour workers is contained in revised guidance on the PUA program issued Feb. 25 by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola welcomed USDOL's decision that could benefit some 10,000 reduced-hour workers.

However, reduced-hour workers should wait for GDOL to announce when they can start filing their PUA claims, Dell'Isola said.

This is to make sure that GDOL has clarified with USDOL the key points in the revised guidelines, he said, particularly the retroactive payment of benefits.

Those who did not file an initial PUA claim on or before Dec. 27, 2020, for example, are limited to weeks of unemployment beginning on or after Dec. 6, 2020.

Besides those on reduced work hours, two other groups were added to the PUA eligibility list, based on USDOL's 22-page guidance:

Individuals who refuse to return to a work environment that is unsafe or accept an offer of new work that is unsafe; and

Certain individuals providing services to educational institutions or educational service agencies.

'Huge relief'

"It is a huge relief," said Donna Marie S. Quichocho, who makes $100 to $300 a week for the eight to 16 hours of work she's allowed as most businesses remain on limited operations.

Quichocho received PUA in 2020, which helped her family from complete financial ruin amid limited work hours.

But initial USDOL guidelines earlier this year cut the PUA from people like her, making it harder to survive on a limited salary of up to $300 a week.

Those who are not working, meanwhile, are getting $645 a week in PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. To many reduced-hour workers, this is unfair.

"It was quite depressing until today when this great news broke," Quichocho told The Guam Daily Post. "I can finally manage somehow. Although PUA isn't long term, I pray that we can go back to some normalcy soon."

Remedies sought

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Del. Michael San Nicolas, along with Dell'Isola, sought administrative and legislative remedies to allow reduced-hour workers to continue receiving PUA in 2021.

They reached out to USDOL, and weeks of back-and-forth communication paid off, they said. The governor sent a Feb. 1 letter to acting U.S. Labor Secretary Al Stewart.

"This issue has undoubtedly caused hardship and fear for so many of our families," the governor said. "We welcome this news from the U.S. Department of Labor, and we are grateful for their quick and favorable response to my request in ensuring both our unemployed and underemployed receive financial support as we transition into recovery."

San Nicolas credits the support of his congressional colleagues and the prioritization of President Joe Biden's administration.

"We can now all rest easy that our reduced-hours workers will continue to receive the support they need as they work, however, they can to contribute to the opening of our economy, and the needs of their families and loved ones," San Nicolas said.

The delegate said, as he has repeatedly asserted, the earlier suspension of benefits for reduced-hour workers "was not a problem with the law as so alleged, but a problem in interpretation.

"And we are grateful to the Biden administration for providing clarity in the midst of confusion," he said.

The PUA ends in the middle of March, based on a relief package signed in late 2020.

A Biden-era $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package seeks to extend the PUA to Aug. 29, 2021.