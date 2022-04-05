U.S. Law 106-504 poses a challenge for both the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission and original landowners seeking the return of property under the control of the federal government.

While part of the commission's mandate is to facilitate the transfer of land back to original owners, the federal law, enacted in 2000, sets a restriction on transfers of excess federal property to be for public use only. This is defined to exclude transfers to an individual for private use other than on a "nondiscriminatory basis."

Emmanuel Cruz and his wife, Maria, learned about the law during a March 22 meeting between original landowners of property at Eagles Field, and the governor and other officials.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One hundred and two acres in the area known as Eagles Field had been identified as a potential site for a new medical campus. This has drawn concern from original owners of land on the property.

The March 22 meeting was intended to discuss those concerns but it had left Emmanuel Cruz feeling dejected, as he learned the federal law essentially meant he won't get back the family land in which he had spent his early life.

That meeting was not the first time U.S. Law 106 had reared its head in ancestral land discussions.

History

GALC Executive Director Burch cited the federal law in 2021 within testimony for a legislative hearing, raising the concern that should GovGuam transfer property to GALC, it could be viewed as a violation of the law.

In a 2019 legal brief to the Guam Economic Development Authority, attorney Terrence Brooks described a brief history of the law, beginning with the 1994 U.S. Law 103-339.

This federal law returned specific parcels of land to GovGuam for "public benefit use" and required development of a land use plan as a condition of release.

Nothing in U.S. Law 103 discussed the return of land to original owners and it did not list that as one of the allowable public benefit uses.

"In fact, in researching this I came across a reference to a senate committee report that stated the property was not intended to be returned to original landowners. However, the Guam Legislature did not agree," Brooks wrote.

When the Legislature created the land use plan in 1996, it required that excess lands be returned to original land owners, essentially defining the return of land as an "economic benefit" that met the requirements of "public benefit use" under the federal law, according to Brooks.

While the federal government could have withheld the transfer of property if it disagreed with the plan, it transferred the property anyway, and the general consensus is that the federal government won't try to retake the land or invalidate transfers made under U.S. Law 103, Brooks said.

U.S. law 106 would be enacted a few years later.

While this law incorporates the definition of "public benefit use" from U.S. Law 103, which could include the release of land to original owners as an economic benefit, Brooks added that U.S. Law 106 "cuts that argument off" with language excluding transfers for private use other than on a nondiscriminatory - meaning fair or equitable - basis.

"Under federal law, distribution of land to a certain class of people, for instance original land owners, would not be fair or equitable to those who are not original land owners," Brooks said. "The purpose of this language appears to be to close the loophole used by Guam to address (U.S. Law 103) and prevent transfers of property to original land owners."

If GovGuam were to attempt to transfer property granted under U.S. Law 106 to an original land owner, it could be viewed as a violation of the covenant under which the property was deeded to Guam, according to Brooks.

Should the federal government decide to enforce covenants in deeds to GovGuam, it appears that U.S. Law 106 makes it so the federal government's position is stronger than in U.S. Law 103, Brooks said. The question whether the federal government would enforce the covenants, he added.

Purpose of GALC?

This restriction in U.S. Law 106 poses a conflict with GALC's function and leaves owners like the Cruz's frustrated and wondering what is the purpose of the agency.

"What's the purpose of having the Ancestral Lands Commission? To help ancestral landowners get back their property condemned from them by the United States," Maria Cruz said. "If we're not going to do that, close down the Ancestral Lands Commission. What's the purpose of them being there? We're spending money for what?"

There are properties still in GALC inventory that were returned through U.S. Law 103, which can still be returned to original owners, but they are few.

Meanwhile, there are several parcels in the Department of Navy Net Negative Inventory that are cited under the transfer authority of U.S. Law 106, including lots located in the Eagles Field area.

"I believe they should be returned," Burch said. "The problem is the federal law restricts us from doing so."

Serve through Land Bank

Burch told the Post that GALC can still serve original owners through the Land Bank, which is used to compensate owners whose land cannot be returned to them.

"They'll become beneficiaries of the Land Bank if their property is returned to the government of Guam," he added.

But no original owners have been compensated since the creation of the GALC Land Bank; rules and regulations remain pending.

GALC has drafted an amendment, which they hope to submit to the Legislature in April, intended to clarify law and allow them to develop the rules. But that's just one issue with the Land Bank. The funding for compensation is also a concern.

Moreover, the Eagles Field properties haven't been returned to GovGuam. They were only listed as a potential transfer. According to Burch, the owners would not be beneficiaries of the Land Bank if the properties are not returned.

"What we're trying to work out in the amendment is to find a way to handle those properties that might be leased by the government of Guam, to make them our beneficiary," Burch said. "We don't know if we can do it. Hopefully we get it through our attorneys and they tell us it's OK."

The Cruz's, on the other hand, would prefer land exchange to monetary compensation.

The Post did asked Adelup if the governor is writing letters to federal authorities regarding ancestral landownership, specifically about U.S. Law 106. Confirmation has been pending.