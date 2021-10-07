US military deploys 'Iron Dome' missile defense system to Guam

One of the U.S. Army’s Iron Dome Defense Systems is being deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, the military announced Thursday.

Personnel needed for the missile defense deployment have arrived on Guam, but the numbers were not released.

The temporary deployment is anticipated to take place from mid-October through mid-December, according to the military's Joint Region Marianas.

The deployment will be executed in multiple locations and equipment may be visible in Apra Harbor, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and Andersen.

"This experimental deployment is a tremendous opportunity to test the capability of a point defense system in the theater, assess its performance alongside existing systems, and determine for future use," said Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Joint Region Marianas. "A robust missile defense capability will significantly improve our defense posture and protect our people and critical assets in the region."

The government of Guam and the Guam-based leadership of the military are working with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade to support the temporary deployment of one of the Army’s Iron Dome Defense Systems to Andersen Air Force Base, according to the military.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued a joint statement with the military expressing support.

"I fully support the temporary deployment of the Iron Dome system to Guam. Additional missile defense protection in this part of the world would strengthen national security by providing another layer of protection to our current Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system or THAAD. The Guam National Guard is currently on their fourth rotation of security at the THAAD site. A permanent missile defense capability would be a continuation of the local investments made to secure a safer homeland, in partnership with the Department of Defense."

The deployment comes after the recent resumption of missile tests from North Korea.

"At a time when a free and open Indo-Pacific Region is of utmost global importance, a safe and prosperous home for Guam residents is of equal local importance. We look forward to continued work that ensures the freedom and security of our people, as One Guam with our DoD partners," the governor said.

As part of the deployment, Guam residents can see the movement of additional military vehicles on Guam’s roadways in the coming weeks.

In addition, soldiers and equipment from Fort Bliss, Texas will be part of this deployment.