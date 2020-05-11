Those looking to renew or apply for a passport on Guam may have a significantly longer wait. A May 1 update from the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs states it could take "several months" for passports to be issued.

"Because of public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have extremely limited U.S. passport operations," states a recorded message, which plays when calling the national 1-800 number for passport services. "If you have already applied or plan to apply for a passport, please know that it will be several months before you receive your passport and citizenship documents. Due to the unpredictability of the situation, we cannot provide an estimated date when your passport will be issued. If you have an unusual situation and need to speak to a customer service representative, please hold on the line and follow the instructions."

Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Shimizu said that even if the department reopens, it will still need to follow the Honolulu Passport Agency guidelines for service.

"Because everything we do has to go through them," she said. "So even if we open, and even if we start receiving passport information, my understanding is that even if we do receive applications, it is difficult because they do the processing. We gather the documents and transmit them, but really the final processing and the issuing of those passports comes out of the Hawaii office."

According to the U.S Department of State, in-person passport services at local passport agencies are available only for customers who need to travel within 72 hours because of a "life-or-death" emergency.

The department defines a life-or-death emergency as "serious illness, injuries or deaths in your immediate family (e.g., parent, child, spouse, sibling, aunt, uncle, etc.) that require you to travel outside the United States within 72 hours."

To qualify, travelers must provide a proof of the emergency such as a death certificate, a statement from a mortuary or a signed letter from a hospital or medical professional.