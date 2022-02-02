As with many things lately, the price of passports has also gone up.

The cost of a U.S. passport went up by $20 for all customers, and the optional fee for one-to-two-day delivery increased by 76 cents.

So an adult applying for a first or replacement U.S. passport will have to spend at least $165. Renewal costs $130.

For minors 15 years old and younger, a passport is now $135.

The expedited fee, which brings the passport weeks earlier, remains $60.

Cynthia Arjona said, had she known the costs would go up, she would have renewed her husband's and daughter's passports at least a week earlier.

She said she applied for the renewal passports on Jan. 3. The $20 increase in the cost of a passport book went into effect on Dec. 27, 2021.

"We missed it by a week. If they just announced that fees are going up, we could have renewed it before they raised the price. Or maybe they did announce but I didn't read about it," Arjona told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday.

While there was no statement released to the Guam public prior to the increase, at least two notices were posted recently on the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation website.

The first notice is about the Guam Passport Office's operation hours and nonrefundable passport fees reflecting the cost increases.

The second is about the increase in the optional fee for one-to-two-day delivery from $17.56 to $18.32, effective Jan. 10.

"This is in addition to the recent $20 increase for a passport book that went into effect on December 27, 2021," the notice reads.

Arjona said she and her family always want to keep their passports valid.

They also plan to go to the Philippines for medical checkups.

"It's been two years since my last checkup at St. Luke's," said Arjona, who said she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Philippine government announced recently that fully vaccinated international travelers, including those from Guam, will be allowed in the Philippines once again without having to go through government quarantine, starting Feb. 10. Travelers also need to present a negative RT-PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure from abroad.

U.S. passport applications require two separate payments: The application fee goes to the U.S. Department of State, while a separate execution or acceptance fee is paid directly to an acceptance facility.

The acceptance fee remains unchanged at $35, but the application fees – which vary by age and type of passport book – went up by $20 across the board.

“The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world," the State Department announced in late December 2021.