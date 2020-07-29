Convicted sex offender Joey Tanaka Teriong was spared jail time during his sentencing back in April, but the Adult Probation Office wants the court to send him back to prison.

Teriong, who is currently serving five years of supervised release, failed to report to substance abuse treatment sessions and drug tests multiple times in June and July, the probation office alleged in court documents.

Probation requested his supervised release be revoked. A petition for warrant or summons for Teriong was filed Tuesday in federal court.

Teriong had admitted in the District Court of Guam that he failed to register as a sex offender.

He faced up to 10 years in prison, but was sentenced to time served and released from prison back in April.

Sex offender

According to Post files, Teriong had been convicted in 2003 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

The victim was a 13-year-old girl, according to the Guam Sex Offender Registry.

Teriong registered as a level-two sex offender on Jan. 6, 2004.

Federal prosecutors said Teriong was reporting on Guam until he left in 2012. His last listed address was in Stockton, California.

Prosecutors said Teriong had failed to report since he returned to Guam in 2017.