US reinstates Philippines as source of H-2B foreign labor

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has redesignated the Philippines as an eligible source of foreign workers under the H-2B nonimmigrant visa program.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office made the announcement on Wednesday.

The Philippines was removed from the H-2B nonimmigrant program in January 2019. There were zero approvals for H-2B petitions for workers outside of military projects in 2018, compared to a 95% approval prior to 2015.

For 2021, the acting secretary of homeland security and the secretary of state agreed to add the Philippines to the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2B program.

Examples of factors that could result in the exclusion of a country or the removal of a country from the list include immigration fraud, abuse of the visa conditions, high visa denial rates, a high rate of workers who overstay, human trafficking concerns, and other forms of noncompliance with the terms and conditions of the H-2 visa programs.

"With the help of our federal partners in the Department of Defense and the Department of Interior, as well as the advocacy of Del. San Nicolas, the Department of Homeland Security acknowledges the necessity of the Philippine labor force for our growing economy," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Despite the prior ban, military construction project contractors were still allowed to bring in workers from the Philippines under the H-2B visa program.

"The distinction of 'inside the fence' and 'outside the fence' does not and cannot work for Guam," said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. "This administration's One Guam approach has always argued that our economic stability is a national security issue. As we begin to address the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lou and I are satisfied with this action and remain optimistic in our recovery."