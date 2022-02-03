US Senate holds hearing on territories

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made a number of requests to members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, which convened a hearing "to examine the state of U.S. territories" on Wednesday, Guam time.

"This committee has a long-standing history covering territorial policy, and I look forward to discussing the challenges and priorities for your respective territories and how the committee can help advance your goals," said Sen. Joe Manchin, the committee chairperson. "The territories make valuable contributions to our nation, and I want to recognize that each territory is an integral part of the United States."

Leon Guerrero touted Guam's 94% rate of vaccination for COVID-19, and thanked both Congress and the White House for "ensuring that states and territories have the resources to continue to combat this virus."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But Guam's chief executive laid out some of the ongoing challenges facing the island as it tries to recover from the ongoing pandemic, and asked for more congressional aid to specifically target island economies that are lagging due to a decline in visitor arrivals.

"Before COVID-19, one out of three jobs was tourism-related," she said. "Now, arrivals have decreased by 92%, and thousands have lost work. With a full recovery not expected within the next three years, I ask this committee to consider passing an additional relief package specifically for territories to address previous federal aid disparities and our prolonged hardship due to reliance on international tourism."

Guam's governor also is pushing for Congress to extend a 2023 deadline for the federal government to approve foreign worker visas related to the realignment of Marines to Guam. Leon Guerrero asked the committee to consider expanding the allowable visas to include workers supporting civilian construction and non-construction industries.

"I ask you to extend the exemption to 2029 and establish a Guam-only temporary need criteria within the H-2B program that would recognize 'other qualified need' as determined by the governor of Guam. There is congressional precedence for such a program to be developed and I hope that we can explore this further as such a program would need congressional action," Leon Guerrero said.

Compacts of Free Association

Longstanding issues between the federal government and the islands in Micronesia also came up during the hearing.

The governor once again requested that Guam play an active role in upcoming treaty negotiations on the Compacts of Free Association, which expire in 2023 for the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and in 2024 for the Republic of Palau. Guam previously was only granted an observer status, and could not directly participate at formal meetings.

She said her administration wants to include new benefits for communities like our island into the newly negotiated compacts:

• Full reimbursement for future expenses borne by Guam attributed to compact migration.

• Debt swap of past unreimbursed expenses.

• Screening of citizens of the freely associated states prior to arrival in Guam.

• Extension of Medicaid coverage to FAS citizens in their home nations.

• Expansion of low-income housing tax credits to developers in Guam.

The government of Guam has calculated that it spends $150 million annually directly due to the compacts, according to the governor.

Guam and other identified host jurisdictions including the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Hawaii have shared a total subsidy of just $30 million each year to offset the financial impacts of the federal government's agreements with America's freely associated states.

Self-determination

The governor is also seeking congressional approval for the island to hold a vote on self-determination.

"I have previously requested the Biden administration's support for congressional legislation to address the continued denial of the right to self-determination, as caused by the Davis v. Guam case, which barred Guam from holding a political status plebiscite in the manner it had planned," Leon Guerrero wrote, in extended written testimony submitted to the committee. "The people of Guam remain committed to advancing a process that will allow us to articulate our desired political status, and the federal government has expressed its commitment to this endeavor. Please do not allow that pledge to remain unfulfilled."

Adelup clarified the legislation the governor is seeking to advance through Congress would be "reflective of current local law."

That statute would only allow those considered native inhabitants of Guam, or people who can trace back their ancestry to someone in Guam who became a U.S. citizen through the signing of the Organic Act.

Limiting the vote to only these people was deemed unconstitutional by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in July 2019, through the case cited in the governor's testimony. That provision, however, has not been changed by lawmakers since GovGuam's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court was denied in May 2020.