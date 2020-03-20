US Senate OKs bill to help employers cover COVID-19 leave costs

Guam employers on Thursday moved a step closer to getting help from a federal aid package that would provide tax credits for businesses that need help with the cost of giving employees two weeks of paid sick leave for COVID-19 concerns.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas announced the U.S. Senate passed HR 6201 Thursday, and President Donald Trump's signature is anticipated, on the tax-credit assistance. The tax credits would convert into a tax refund, San Nicolas said.

“Of particular interest is a provision that now creates two weeks of paid medical leave for workers affected by coronavirus, or if you have to stay home because your child's school was closed due to coronavirus precautions,” San Nicolas said.

Financial help

This bill is separate from the legislation that’s also working its way through Congress that would provide $1,000 or more to every U.S. citizen, including those on Guam, to help them cope with the COVID-19-related job loss or other impacts from the economic downturn.

That legislation would help Guam residents, if it becomes law, hopefully in two weeks, said Carlo Branch, the governor's director of policy.

In light of the business closures in Guam’s private sector, and massive visitor cancellations and flight suspensions, many employees face reduced to no paychecks in the weeks to come.