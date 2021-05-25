US Supreme Court: Guam can pursue claim Navy should help pay for Ordot dump cleanup

The government of Guam has won a major victory before the U.S. Supreme Court in its years-long pursuit to get the Navy to pay at least $160 million for the cleanup and closure of Ordot Dump which was a military dumpsite.

The Department of Justice has asserted throughout the case that GovGuam's time to file a claim has run out. A 2004 consent decree to close the Ordot dump began a three-year time frame for the local government to seek compensation through Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, known as CERCLA, the Justice Department stated.

The Supreme Court stated, in part, the federal government "remains vulnerable" to a CERCLA suit.

"The most natural reading of §113(f)(3)(B) is that a party may seek contribution under CERCLA only after settling a CERCLA-specific liability, as opposed to resolving environmental liability under some other law," the high court states, in part.

Justice Clarence J. Thomas delivered the opinion for a unanimous Supreme Court on May 24.

