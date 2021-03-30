There’s less than a month left for the government of Guam to prepare its case against the U.S. government, in a lawsuit that will be decided by the highest court in America.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently published its schedule of oral arguments for next month and as expected, the question of whether the federal government should pay GovGuam for the military's disposal of toxic waste in the Ordot dump will be on the docket.

In 2017, GovGuam initiated the lawsuit, arguing that the U.S. Navy should pay some $160 million under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act because it was a “potential responsible party” given it operated the dump prior to the transfer of the facility to the local government's control.

In February 2020, the appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled that Guam lost the ability to file suit because the deadline to sue, which was 2007, had expired. In its ruling, the court acknowledged the "United States deposited dangerous munitions and chemicals at the Ordot dump for decades and left Guam to foot the bill."

In January, the Supreme Court approved Guam’s petition to hear the case.

“We're looking forward to presenting our arguments that Guam should be able to proceed in its claim to have the Navy pay its fair share of cleaning Ordot dump,” Attorney General Leevin Camacho said when contacted for comment on the scheduling of oral arguments in this case, which are set for April 26.