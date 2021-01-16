US trustee: No plan; church's bankruptcy moving 'very slowly'

Assistant U.S. Trustee Curtis Ching on Friday told the federal court that there's "not enough progress" and still no viable plan to get the Archdiocese of Agana out of bankruptcy following the dozens of sexual abuse claims made against its priests and other clergy.

Today marks two years since the archdiocese's Jan. 16, 2019, bankruptcy filing.

So far, the archdiocese is on the hook to pay some $4.38 million in legal and other professional fees alone. The billing meters continue to tick.

Abuse survivors, meanwhile, continue to wait for restitution from the church.

"We believe that not enough progress has been made in this case," Ching told U.S. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

The U.S. Trustee Program, under the U.S. Department of Justice, oversees the administration of bankruptcy cases.

Ching said the debtor and the creditors committee continue their mediation talks, which he believes are not close to being completed.

"Things are moving very slowly," Ching said during Friday's hearing on the latest proposed professional fee and cost billings in the bankruptcy case.

Attorney Edwin Caldie, representing the committee of survivors and other creditors, said the committee heard all the "frustration" associated with the case and heard the U.S. assistant trustee's concerns "loud and clear."

Caldie, however, said he has "a lot of hope" about the case coming to a resolution and he looks forward to continued work with the archdiocese.

Attorney Bruce Anderson, one of the counsels for the archdiocese, said his client is hoping to go back to mediation toward the end of February.

"There's a game plan," he said. "It's not set in stone."

Anderson said the COVID-19 pandemic caused some setbacks in the work being done on archdiocese real estate properties, particularly in getting information from government agencies.

Proceeds from property sales, including the chancery on San Ramon Hill and the already sold former Accion Hotel in Yona, would help pay the abuse survivors.

'It really should not take this long'

The archdiocese sought bankruptcy protection to organize its finances and compensate the now nearly 300 Guam clergy sex abuse survivors while also keeping all its Catholic parishes and schools open.

Ching said, two years ago, parties would have hoped that by now, a viable plan would be confirmed.

"We don't have a viable plan currently filed," Ching said.

He said even if the archdiocese and the creditors committee complete the mediation, they still have to move on to deal with the insurance claims.

"So the United States Trustees is worried that we could go on another six months or even a year without a plan confirmed and it really should not take this long," Ching said. "We would encourage the parties to move more expeditiously to resolve their differences. Any additional encouragement from the court or Judge Faris would be most welcome."

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Faris serves as the mediator in the case.

Tydingco-Gatewood told the archdiocese and the creditors committee to continue to engage, and once again hoped to see more progress in the case.

About a year ago, the archdiocese presented a $21 million proposal to pay restitution to abuse survivors and other creditors using sales proceeds from real estate properties and payments from insurance firms.

But creditors said they would not confirm that plan, and parties went into mediation.

Some attorney billings questioned

For most of Friday's hearing, Judge Tydingco-Gatewood went through dozens of billings that she wanted the attorneys in the bankruptcy case to clarify or justify.

The judge found duplicate billing entries from different attorneys working from the same law firm.

For example, the judge noted two identical billings on the same date from the same law firm. The creditors committee later said the billings related to a discussion about a subpoena for former Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron, accused of sexually abusing, including raping, former altar boys and his own nephew.

In other cases, the judge thought the hours billed were more than necessary.

At one point, the judge questioned whether an attorney's downloading of a bankruptcy form should have been relegated to an administrative staff for a lower hourly rate.

Attorneys for the archdiocese and the creditors committee agreed to reduce or eliminate several of the proposed billings that the judge found to be redundant, overlapping or duplicate.

Friday's hearings were on the fourth proposed billings submitted by Idaho-based Elsaesser Anderson Chtd., representing the archdiocese; Guam attorney John Terlaje, archdiocese counsel; and Minnesota-based Stinson LLP, representing abuse survivors and other creditors.

Their combined billings amounted to more than $335,000, for August-November 2020.

The judge, meanwhile, approved on Wednesday the billings submitted by three other law firms totaling about $125,000, and vacated the hearings on them: