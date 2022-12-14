USDA announces crop disaster assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency is introducing a program intended for farmers and ranchers to obtain coverage against crop disasters, the agency announced in a press release.

Farmers and ranchers rely on crop insurance to protect themselves from disasters and unforeseen events, according to USDA FSA. The FSA Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program provides producers the option to obtain coverage against disaster for many crops.

NAP provides financial assistance to producers of uninsured crops impacted by natural disasters that result in catastrophic crop losses. Commercially produced crops and agricultural commodities, for which crop insurance is not available, are generally eligible for NAP. Eligible crops include those grown specifically for food, fiber, livestock consumption, biofuel or bio-based products, or commodities such as value-loss crops including Christmas trees and ornamental nursery, honey, maple sap and many others.

Farmers can contact the FSA office to see which crops are eligible in their state, county or territory. Interested producers must apply for coverage using FSA form CCC-471, “Application for Coverage,” and file by the application closing date. Dec. 31 is the deadline to sign up for 2023 coverage for vegetables, fruits, grass and honey.

For more information on how to sign up for NAP, interested people can contact the USDA Farm Service Agency Guam County Office at 671-300-8551.