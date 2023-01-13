USDA awards Guam $245K to establish black pepper farming

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a little more than $245,000 to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops on island and introduce new specialty crops to local producers, the department announced in a press release.

The award was provided to Guam in the Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to specifically introduce and establish a black pepper seed stock for local agricultural farmers.

“The project funded will foster new market opportunities within the specialty crop sector, while furthering USDA’s goals of creating a more fair and equitable food system and supporting local and regional producers,” USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt said in the release.

The funding will help the Guam Department of Agriculture and the University of Guam introduce black pepper as a potential crop for local farmers, USDA said.

"The department expects the project will find suitable propagation methods of black peppers as a new crop for Guam. The goal is to provide local producers with a viable and sustainable specialty crop with a niche market,” the department said in the release.

When the COVID-19 pandemic brought Guam’s No. 1 source of income, tourism, to a standstill, the local government noted the need to find potential sources of income.

"The funding to Guam is part of a total of $72.9 million in noncompetitive FY 2022 SCBGP funding awarded to 55 states, territories and the District of Columbia. The SCBGP funding supports farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops,” USDA stated, in reference to the federal legislation known as the Farm Bill.

The pandemic also highlighted a need to grow food crops locally, as roughly 90% of all food in Guam is imported and can be affected by supply chain issues.

"USDA’s support will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production and markets, ensuring an abundant, affordable supply of highly nutritious fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops, which are vital to the health and well-being of all Americans,” USDA stated in the release.

The funding is for three years, which means it must be expended by Sept. 30, 2025.

"The expected outcomes of the project include: finding suitable propagation methods of black peppers as a new crop for Guam; introducing a new agricultural crop that will be distributed through the Guam Department of Agriculture, which has potential as a value-added export crop; increasing the practical knowledge and potentially adopting black pepper production by beginning and veteran farmers in Guam; and increasing awareness of black pepper production in Guam,” according to the USDA’s description of funded projects under the Farm Bill.

In total, the USDA has invested more than $953 million through the SCBGP since 2006.