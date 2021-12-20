Guam public schools have another $959,305 in COVID-19 relief funds headed their way. The money comes from the Supply Chain Assistance fund through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service.

On Dec. 17, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the Biden-Harris Administration would provide $1.5 billion to states and schools in light of challenges in supply chain distribution brought on by the pandemic. This breaks down to: $1 billion for schools to purchase food for their meal programs; $300 million to purchase food to be distributed at schools; and $200 million for cooperative agreements to purchase locally sourced food from "underserved producers."

Guam's share is $645,942 for meal programs, $184,175 to purchase foods to be distributed to schools and $129,188 for cooperative agreements, for a total of $959,305.

The funds are to be distributed to public, charter and nonprofit private schools as well as residential child care institutions based on student enrollment.

"USDA's school meal programs have a wide-reaching impact on the health and well-being of our nation's children," said Vilsack. "Now, more than ever, America's children need access to healthy and nutritious foods and our school nutrition professionals play a huge role in making that happen. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts have met extraordinary challenges to ensure that every child has the food needed to learn, grow and thrive. The food and funds USDA is distributing will help ensure schools have the resources they need to continue to serve our nation's school children quality food they can depend on, all while building a stronger, fairer, and more competitive food system."

As the chief state officer, Superintendent Jon Fernandez will oversee the distribution of the funds to qualified schools on island.

Like previously released COVID-19 relief funds, the USDA has provided guidelines on how the funding is to be spent.

The Supply Chain Assistance can be used to purchase unprocessed and minimally processed domestic foods such as fresh fruit, milk, cheese, frozen vegetables and ground meat. Up to 10% of the funding can be used to make bulk purchases of local food for use in school meal programs. The aim is to strengthen local food supply chains.

Foods purchases to be distributed at schools under the USDA are to be 100% domestically grown and produced food products, or USDA Foods. This is to help offset the impact of disruptions to normal supply chains, the USDA has stated.