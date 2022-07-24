The U.S. Department of Agriculture has allocated $3 million in funding for reimbursement of transportation costs for farmers outside the contiguous U.S., according to a release sent from USDA.

Enrollment was opened July 11 for the Reimbursement Transportation Cost Payment Program, or RTCP, and will continue through Sept. 2.

“COVID-19 revealed vulnerabilities in our food system, and we’re working toward a fairer, more competitive and resilient food system. RTCP is a critical tool to help U.S. farmers and ranchers offset a portion of the cost of transporting agricultural products over long distances, which is especially important to producers in Hawaii,” said Shirley Nakamura, acting state executive director for the Farm Service Agency in Hawaii. “This program is part of our commitment to give farmers the tools and resources they need to boost production, lower food prices, and feed the world.”

According to the release, “The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 reauthorized RTCP and allows farmers and ranchers in Alaska, Hawaii and insular areas including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Virgin Islands of the United States, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands and Republic of Palau, to recover any costs to transport agricultural commodities or inputs used to produce an agricultural commodity.”

An $8,000 cap is placed on each producer for the fiscal year until the $3 million has been depleted.

Some 882 farmers and ranchers were granted nearly $2 million through the 2021 RTCP program in May 2022. Payment allowances through the RTCP program are “calculated based on costs uncured for the transportation of agricultural commodity or inputs during a 12-month period.”

“If total transportation cost for payments exceeds the funds available from the program for a fiscal year, payments will be reduced on a pro-rata basis,” the release stated.

Interested farmers and ranchers who wish to enroll can call 1-800-794-1079 or contact the local Farm Service Agency at the local USDA service center 671-300-5880.