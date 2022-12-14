USDA, UOG seek homeowners for brown tree snake research

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the University of Guam have announced a volunteer opportunity to help study the safety and effectiveness of invasive brown tree snake removal efforts in residential areas on Guam, USDA said in a media advisory.

Researchers are seeking residential property owners willing to allow access to their yards to place and monitor nontoxic dead mouse baits in plastic bait stations hung in trees or on structures. The baits and bait stations will be monitored by infrared time-lapse cameras to record bait encounters by brown tree snakes, pets, wildlife and people.

The advisory noted brown tree snakes have invaded all land habitats on Guam, including people’s backyards. So far, most control efforts have been limited to military bases, airports and shipping ports to prevent spread to other islands and for the protection of key resources, such as power infrastructure and native wildlife.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Brown tree snakes can affect the quality of life of Guam residents by causing fear of bites to family members and pets, and by stressful “home invasions” when snakes are discovered in the house, USDA said in the advisory.

Researchers with the USDA Wildlife Services National Wildlife Research Center and UOG have been funded by the Department of the Interior Office of Insular Affairs to test the effectiveness and safety of acetaminophen for brown tree snake control in residential yards.

“Acetaminophen is a commonly used over-the-counter human pain reliever. USDA scientists have discovered that brown tree snakes are very sensitive to low doses of acetaminophen,” the advisory stated. “USDA has registered 80 mg tablets as a brown tree snake pesticide with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA Registration No. 56228-34).”

The use of acetaminophen in residential areas could also help to reduce the overall damage caused by brown tree snakes, including predation on wildlife and risk of accidental transportation to other islands in shipments of household goods, USDA said in the advisory.

USDA and UOG are seeking volunteers to allow research personnel to enter their yards and place nontoxic dead mouse baits (with no acetaminophen) in plastic bait stations hung in trees or on structures, to be monitored by infrared time-lapse cameras.

The data will help researchers evaluate how effective the bait and bait stations would be at removing snakes and how safe they would be for other animals and people. This sort of “bait fate” study is common and would be required by the EPA to allow broader use of acetaminophen for brown tree snake control throughout Guam.

Researchers would enter volunteers’ yards six times over a two-week period, during daytime hours, to set up bait stations, replace old baits with fresh ones and replace camera batteries and memory cards.

Guam residents interested in assisting brown tree snake research by allowing researchers to place nontoxic baits in their yards may email BTSResearch@triton.uog.edu with their name and address or GPS location. Personal information (name and location) will be protected and not shared publicly.

Individuals who would prefer not to participate in the “bait fate” study may assist brown tree snake research by completing a UOG survey about their experiences and opinions about snake control using acetaminophen. The voluntary and confidential survey can be accessed online at https://forms.gle/cGdXUp6B1bLoRGeY7.