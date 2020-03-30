The U.S. Department of Agriculture is warning of a scam that targets recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Department of Public Health's Division of Public Welfare announced a fraud alert that was issued by USDA.

Potential scammers are using the ongoing COVID-19 situation to attempt to steal personal information.

USDA received reports of several possible SNAP fraud attempts where requests were made for confidential information of a recipient including social security number, bank information, or their SNAP electronic benefits card number or pin.

They also warned that another potential scam asks SNAP recipients to enter their personal and bank information on a website to qualify for COVID-related monetary assistance.

Recipients with any questions should contact the local SNAP office at 735-7344 or visit the USDA's SNAP scam alert website:https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/scam-alerts​.