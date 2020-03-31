USDA warns of scam targeting SNAP recipients

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is warning of a scam that targets recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Public Welfare announced a fraud alert that was issued by the USDA.

Potential scammers are using the ongoing COVID-19 situation to attempt to steal personal information, USDA warned.

The USDA received reports of several possible SNAP fraud attempts in which requests were made for recipients' confidential information, including their Social Security number, bank information, or their SNAP electronic benefits card PIN.

The agency also warned that another potential scam asks SNAP recipients to enter their personal and bank information on a website to qualify for COVID-19-related monetary assistance.