USDOE approves transition away from grant overseers

The Guam Department of Education could be months away from finally being able to manage federal grants on its own.

As part of its long-standing high-risk grantee designation, the local public school system has been paying a third-party fiduciary agent to oversee its finances from federal grant programs. GDOE spends about $2.2 million each year in locally appropriated money to fund the contract for the agency.

But the U.S. Department of Education recently approved a request from GDOE to begin a transition period, which officials hope will conclude with the ending of the third-party requirement altogether.

“We’ve slowly been chipping at it, but this is the light at the end of the tunnel,” Mark Mendiola, chair of the Guam Education Board, told The Guam Daily Post.

Mendiola, along with acting GDOE Superintendent Francis Santos and other school officials, returned to island recently after meeting with USDOE and the third-party fiduciary agent in Nevada. According to the GEB chair, after that meeting, USDOE agreed to the transition period, which will mean “less oversight” and less spending over the required agreement.

“We laid out the case that we’re ready to transition to less oversight and have the capability to implement sustainable (financial) systems to monitor federal grants,” Mendiola said. “In our transition mode, we have to shore up our internal capacity, but this should significantly decrease the cost of the third-party fiduciary.”

Contract negotiations are ongoing. And, given that the scope of work needed has been “significantly reduced,” Mendiola said he expects the next agreement to be far below the current $2.2 million annual price tag.

“We want to get it as close to zero dollars as possible,” he said, explaining that the full lifting of third-party requirements, which will remove the financial cost fully, could come between March and June 2023.

In the meantime, public school officials will be working on handling any financial management authorized to be done in-house during the transition, which Mendiola described as the “final push” before the high-risk grantee status is rescinded.

Mendiola said he has been working on ending the third-party mandate since he joined the board more than five years ago as an appointee of former Gov. Eddie Calvo.

He credited the positive progress to the hard work of GDOE and GEB officials - past and present.

“I want to thank them, the leadership of the department, Superintendent Santos and former Superintendent (Jon) Fernandez for pushing this through, along with (GEB Vice Chair) Mary Okada, Franklin Cooper-Nurse, Taling Taitano and so many others.”