USDOL approves disaster unemployment; Guam Labor now awaits FEMA's approval

The U.S. Department of Labor has approved Guam's request for $26.6 million in Disaster Unemployment Assistance, according to Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola, who added that the Federal Emergency Management Agency should be granting approval any day.

"Getting two federal approvals is tedious and laborious," Dell'Isola said Tuesday.

If approved, Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits will be made retroactive to May 28 and can be paid up to Nov. 25, if the individual remains eligible up to that time, a release from the Office of the Governor stated in mid-June.

Officials estimated that Typhoon Mawar left thousands unemployed in its wake after passing the island in late May.

While Guam awaits federal approval for one disaster work related program, recruitment is beginning for another.

Adelup announced Tuesday that $10.2 million in funding through the National Dislocated Worker Grant had been approved to support typhoon recovery. The application for the grant was submitted around the same time as the request for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

The Office of Grants Management typically awards the dislocated worker grants in thirds, but due to the severity of the typhoon, an initial increment close to 50% of the $10.2 million was issued, with more funding to be disbursed as the need arises, according to the release.

"This funding will support the hiring of 398 individuals to work for the village mayors’ offices, the Department of Parks and Recreations, the Department of Public Works, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency Debris Management Sites, and mass shelter operations for jobs as community program aides, laborers, and laborer supervisors," the release stated.

Priority for eligibility in this work program will first go to individuals temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of Mawar.

Second priority will go to dislocated workers and displaced homemakers. Dislocated workers are individuals who had been terminated or laid off or have received a notice of termination or layoff, according to the Adelup release. A displaced homemaker is someone who has worked in the home for a number of years and now finds that they are the primary source of household income.

Third priority for eligibility will go to those who are long-term unemployed.

This includes people who are unemployed at the time of eligibility determination and have been unemployed for 12 or more non-consecutive weeks over the last 26 weeks, and have made efforts to find a job; or are incarcerated individuals within six months of release.

This also includes individuals who are underemployed at the time of eligibility determination and have been unemployed for 12 or more non-consecutive weeks of the last 26 weeks, and have made an effort to find a job with self-sustaining wages/hours.