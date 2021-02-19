The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division recovered $203,390 in unpaid overtime wages from Asian Construction Development Corp. after an investigation revealed the Guam contractor had willfully shortchanged its workers' overtime pay.

The company recruited 43 workers from the Philippines through a temporary work visa program and the workers did work at various construction sites around the island.

USDOL investigators found that the general contractor failed to pay the workers full overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek. Workers were paid their first 40 hours by check and paid overtime hours in cash, at straight-time rates, the investigation revealed.

Asian Construction Development kept a separate, unreported record of the overtime hours, according to USDOL.

The division also assessed the employer $29,971 in civil money penalties for the willful nature of the violations found, according to USDOL.

“Employers must record and pay workers for all of the hours they work, including overtime,” stated Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter, in Honolulu. “The workers in this case left their home (country) to work for this employer and deserved to be paid every penny they have legally earned.”

Asia Construction Development received a $150,000 to $350,000 Pandemic Payroll Protection federal loan program, according to federal records.