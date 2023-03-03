Pepsi Guam Bottling is facing more than $180,000 in penalties for violating safety procedures, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Federal inspectors determined that the company jeopardized the safety of employees by disabling safety devices in order to allow workers to reach into a bottle-labeling machine as often as 15 times an hour to fix labels and adjust bottles to avoid slowing or stopping production.

“The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined Pepsi Guam Bottling exposed employees to amputation and other serious injuries by leaving the machine’s guard doors open and permitting a safety proximity switch to be deactivated. The agency found the company failed to protect workers from operating machine parts,” the release stated.

OSHA specifically found that Pepsi Guam failed to:

• Protect employees from rotating parts, ingoing nip point and burn hazards during operation of the bottle-labeling machine at production speed.

• Develop specific procedures for the placement of lockout/tagout devices to prevent machines from operating during service and maintenance.

• Place a chuck guard on a drill press to protect workers from rotating parts.

• Enclose sprocket wheels and chains on a packer machine.

• Protect employees from respiratory hazards by fit testing those required to wear a respirator.

• Remove a damaged racking system on which pallets of bottled water were stored, which exposed workers to struck-by and crush-by hazards.

• Protect workers from electrical hazards from unused openings in live electrical boxes and missing covers on junction boxes.

According to the release, OSHA proposed penalties of $180,807 for one willful violation, one repeat violation and six serious violations of machine safety procedures, as well as failures to comply with electrical safe work practices and respiratory protection standards.

Pepsi Guam has 15 days from the receipt of citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with the OSHA area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, the release stated.