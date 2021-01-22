USDOL reaffirms: No PUA for those on reduced work hours

U.S. Department of Labor officials reaffirmed that Guam residents who are working reduced hours are not eligible to receive federal unemployment aid, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Thursday.

Those who are filing claims when they're ineligible for the program run the risk of overpayment, he said.

Dell'Isola, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Del. Michael San Nicolas on Wednesday morning were on a phone conference with two USDOL officials who are critical in the implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

"If the business is open, then those people who are on reduced hours (with the business) are no longer qualified. That was reaffirmed by USDOL and I have to follow that," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post.

While Dell'Isola said he agrees with the governor and the delegate that those on reduced work hours should still be eligible for PUA, the Guam Department of Labor must follow USDOL guidelines.

But this does not mean Guam is putting the issue to rest, he said.

The governor and the delegate continue to look for the most expedient way to address the concern since thousands of Guam's workers are still on reduced work hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With President Joe Biden now in office, the governor and the delegate look forward to continued communication to help more Guam workers as the local economy works its way toward recovery.

"The best thing I can say is those people who are on reduced hours, if your employment is open and you're working reduced hours, do not file anymore. And stop. And to wait," Dell'Isola said.

USDOL officials, he said, understand the dilemma and negative impact on Guam and in other territories and states.

Under the extended unemployment programs through March 13, those who are still out of jobs directly because of COVID-19 are eligible to receive $345 in PUA and $300 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation following USDOL guidelines.

Self-employed individuals whose income is still diminished also continue to be eligible for PUA and FPUC.

With the PUA extension, those on reduced work hours are no longer qualified to receive PUA. The bill that contained the extended PUA provision became law on Dec. 27, 2020.

San Nicolas has said it was not Congress' intention to remove those on reduced work hours from PUA when they passed that measure.

Workers earning $200 or less a week because of reduced work hours continue to vent their frustration of being cut off from PUA while those still not working because of the pandemic get $645 a week.

Job-search waiver

Dell'Isola reiterated on Thursday that the job-search requirement as a condition of getting unemployment benefits is still waived, even when Guam is now under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2.

The governor's prior executive order stating that the job-search requirement is waived still holds until Guam goes into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4 or until it's rescinded, Dell'Isola said.

Moreover, employers are required to report to GDOL their employees who are receiving PUA and refused to go back to work after they're asked to do so.

Meanwhile, GDOL announced the release of $20.9 million in PUA, FPUC and Lost Wages Assistance. This batch represents cleared claims filed up to Jan. 13.