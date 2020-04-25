Use of FEMA MRE’s not 'off the table'

MRE’s, or Meals Ready to Eat, that were stockpiled at a Federal Emergency Management Agency warehouse on Guam could be considered for use during the current COVID-19 health emergency, according to FEMA District 9 spokesperson Frank Mansell.

“We are working with the (Guam) government to find out if that is a resort,” he said. “It’s not off the table.”

Generally, the meals are used when food is in scarce supply, or nonexistent, after a natural disaster, Mansell said.

“They are meant more for response operations,” he said.

However, this is a unique situation. With thousands of workers displaced by the government shutdown, the government recently reported a rise in requests, with hundreds applying each month for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps.

The Guam Department of Education has also played a big role in feeding the island, adding breakfast plates to daily meals to ensure children get at least two healthy meals a day – something many parents have said is a great help, particularly as many families have seen reduced incomes while jobs or work hours are cut. GDOE officials have reported serving more than 12,000 lunches daily through the Grab-N-Go Program.

Other nonprofits, such as the Salvation Army, have also stepped up, serving food plates daily.

Mansell said FEMA is trying to get a handle on whether grab-and-go programs are enough to fill the need.

“Here, we have food that is in the pipeline and available,” said Mansell.

Further assessment is needed, he said, and a request would have to be made in order utilize the rations.