Residents who want to properly dispose of their used vehicle batteries may want to bring them to their village mayor's office, said Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti.

It's part of a joint effort to help protect the environment by properly disposing of used and discarded vehicle batteries, instead of leaving them to decay, leak, and possibly contaminate soil and groundwater.

Atkins Kroll teamed up with the mayors' council on the 30-day initiative, which kicks off today, Earth Day.

"We believe the project is important to curb illegal dumping of batteries around the island that our staff find all too often," Alig said. "We hope that our efforts to offer free disposal of these items and other recyclables will encourage residents to dispose of trash properly for a healthier environment."

Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera said under the initiative, residents may bring their used vehicle batteries to their respective mayor's office, which would become a collection point for batteries.

Rivera said Atkins Kroll will pick up all the collected batteries after a month, and will award $10 to the mayor's office for every used and discarded battery they collect.

"That funding could go toward our purchase of new batteries for mayors' office vehicles and for other operational costs. It also helps protect the environment because the batteries will be properly disposed by Atkins Kroll," Rivera said.

Atkins Kroll said it will collect used and discarded batteries of any brand on dates as follows:

Central, Tuesday, May 25.

South, Wednesday, May 26.

North, Thursday, May 27.

'All mayors are participating'

Rivera said mayors are supposed to call her office if they don't want their village to participate in the used battery collection project and as of Tuesday, she said, "It seems all mayors are participating."

Atkins Kroll President Wendi Herring said the 30-day campaign will help clean up used and discarded automotive batteries "out of the villages and into a prescribed recycling program."

Herring also said Atkins Kroll supports Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio's Islandwide Beautification Task Force and the Guam Visitors Bureau's islandwide cleanup.

"We all need to pitch in with fixing up, cleaning up and sprucing up our island in re-igniting our tourism industry," Herring said in a statement Tuesday.

Guam Visitors Bureau officials on Wednesday also expressed support for the program.