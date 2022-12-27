Used oil task force hearing to wait until next legislative term

Last week's roundtable hearing for the Used Oil Task Force had been canceled, and with the current legislative term coming to an end, the next potential hearing date will be up to the next senator in charge of the committee overseeing environment.

The Guam Daily Post requested to know the reason for the cancellation and is awaiting a response from the office of Sen. Sabina Perez, the current oversight chair on environment.

The task force was created more than three years ago, by Public Law 35-24. In her enactment letter, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had stated that it was urgent for the island to quickly address the management of used oil.

“We must be vigilant in protecting our environment. We must not ignore the consequences of our actions and pay attention only when the federal government intervenes,” Leon Guerrero wrote.

The task force consists of leadership from various agencies, including the Guam Power Authority, and other officials. It is charged with gathering information and developing recommendations, which may include legal or rule changes, or requests for technical assistance.

GPA has a used oil facility and does accept used oil from non-GPA sources, but acceptance is based on the ullage availability of the facility.

“If GPA has space to accommodate new used oil deliveries, it will accommodate the request,” the utility stated.

However, the last time GPA accepted used oil from any outside source was July 2018, according to the statement from the utility. The used facility does continue to receive used oil from various GPA facilities.

The roundtable hearing was to go over a Used Oil Task Force report, the current status of used oil and possible solutions to the issue.

According to GPA, the draft report was submitted to the governor in 2019 and includes three proposals: reduction of used oil, the shipping out of used oil, and local used oil processing.

GPA is awaiting the final task force recommendations.

In 2019, the utility spoke to companies and stakeholders that produced used oil, and issued a bid for a potential solution to locally process used oil so that it could be used at GPA power plants.

But according to the utility, upon the enactment of P.L. 35-24, and for various other reasons, including potential prohibitive costs, GPA canceled the procurement.