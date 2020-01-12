USEPA: Guam's $21M wastewater upgrade 'an important milestone'

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday called it an important milestone for Guam that the recently unveiled $21 million upgrade to the Umatac-Merizo Wastewater Treatment Facility is complete and reduces the discharge of wastewater into the nearby Toguan River and the sea.

On Thursday, the Guam Waterworks Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to begin operation of the newly upgraded Umatac-Merizo wastewater system.

This work is part of a series of wastewater upgrades to meet the terms of the USEPA’s 2011 court order with GWA, a USEPA news release stated. Under the order, GWA must address the health and welfare risks from numerous discharges of untreated or inadequately treated wastewater, and significant deficiencies in its public drinking water systems.

“This is an important milestone that represents Guam’s commitment to improving wastewater infrastructure,” EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker said in the release. “We are pleased to work with GWA in achieving better drinking water and wastewater systems that will benefit the residents of Guam and their environment.”

Upgrades to the Umatac-Merizo wastewater system, completed in December 2019, greatly improved the system’s treatment process, the federal agency stated.

"Although the system’s capacity remains at 390,000 gallons per day, GWA rehabilitated the waste stabilization pond and six constructed wetland ponds to allow natural processes to treat the wastewater and reduce the frequency of discharge into the sea," according to the agency.

"This innovative design is well-suited to Guam's natural environment. Another important upgrade is an ultraviolet disinfection system designed to reduce bacteria in the treated discharge," the agency added.

On June 28, 2019, GWA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of the new Agat-Santa Rita Wastewater Treatment Plant, which more than doubled the treatment capacity of the old plant from 750,000 gallons per day to 1.6 million gallons per day.

The remaining milestones mandated by the order focus on improvements to drinking water storage tanks, USEPA added.