Using Ancestral Lands site for medical complex pending appraisal, survey

Proposed legislation to use 100 acres belonging to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission for the construction of a medical complex is pending an appraisal of the property, which is in turn waiting for a survey of the property.

Ancestral Lands Executive Director John Burch said last month that he assumed legislation to utilize the property would be available for review by the commission in time for its August meeting.

But during that meeting on Wednesday, Burch said there isn't any proposed legislation before the commission because of the pending prerequisites.

"The survey, to my understanding, is ongoing at this time, but because of the rain, there has been delays," Burch said.

The medical complex project, which will include a new public hospital, has been a major focus of the governor's administration.

Progress on the project hit a roadblock after efforts to lease the Eagles Field area of Mangilao to serve as the complex site fell through in early May.

The Eagles Field area is federal property and its selection led to several controversies, including land return issues involving families with ancestral claims to the land and concerns over the transparency of the lease drafting. Lawmakers passed a measure that requires legislative review for long-term leases with the federal government.

With efforts doubling back to site selection, Burch stated in July that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had reached out to Ancestral Lands, wanting to purchase lots for the medical complex.

That month, the commission approved a resolution for the appraisal of the property, with some language regarding the reimbursement of costs upon the sale or lease of the property.

Burch on Thursday told the Guam Daily Post that Guam law requires legislative approval of the sale, lease or exchange of government land, and that the value of the property should be established before it is leased or sold.

"An appraiser will create a report based on their research into recent sales of similar properties, current market trends and details of the size and condition of the property. A survey of the property will provide the appraiser with information on its size, boundaries and zoning," Burch said.