USO honors exceptional volunteer

April Alice Barzanti spent about 2,500 hours volunteering at the United Service Organizations over the last two years. All of that effort was recognized Tuesday morning with the 2019 Worldwide USO Volunteer of the Year Award.

"I'm honored. I honestly didn't think that I was going to be up to receive anything like this. I was just here to volunteer, just to help out," Barzanti said.

Originally from England, Barzanti is a military spouse who moved to Guam in December 2017.

"I came to visit and I ended up staying. ... To be honest, volunteering has made me feel part of a family that maybe I don't have here on Guam. I get to see a lot of regular customers ... and you get to know them as people. Honestly, it makes you feel like a better person to help out. Yeah, I want to continue doing that," she added.

Started volunteering just a few hours a week

Barzanti began volunteering just a couple of hours a week but now volunteers Monday through Friday. She was selected from among 30,000 USO volunteers globally for the award, and is the only recipient in the Pacific.

J.D. Crouch II, the current president and chief executive officer of the USO, was on island Tuesday to present the award to Barzanti.

It is the first time in four years that Crouch has set foot in Guam.

"I said last night this is a very important place and, like it or not, it's becoming more important. And that's because our defense strategy has changed over the last couple of years," he said.

Crouch also serves on the Defense Policy Board, which provides advice and opinions to the secretary and deputy secretary of defense, through the undersecretary of defense for policy.

"I can tell you this part of the world has been where all the questions are being asked. The defense strategy ... in this region has basically recognized that we're going back into a world that's more normal. It's a world with great power competition," Crouch said.

"We lived through this wonderful period from the fall of the Berlin wall to 9/11, where the United States was certainly unchallenged ... but historically that was unusual. And, of course, the last almost 20 years, we've been engaged in operations having to do with the war on terror. But while that was happening, the world was changing around us," he added.

USO mission on Guam getting more important

There are several interests moving forward, according to Crouch, including resurging Russian influence, but China undoubtedly presents a significant interest to the U.S., not just in terms of growing military capabilities but also due to economic ties.

"I had an interesting conversation with a gentleman last night who was telling me about some of the things they're doing in Micronesia. Basically just bring people up to Beijing and educate them up there, try to create long-term relationships ... So unlike the Cold War, when we were dealing with a big bad adversary ... they were not integrated into the global economy. The Chinese are integrated. In fact, we're the ones who integrated them. So it's going to be a very multidimensional problem," he added.

The USO supports military service members and their families. As a result of the new defense strategy, the USO expects more service members visiting the island who do not necessarily have family members, and the support they bring, with them.

"And so we need to be prepared at the USO to be able to have a place like home, so that they can visit and they can feel the gratitude of the American people and they can feel connected to their country," Crouch said.