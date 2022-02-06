The United Service Organizations, better known as the USO, is opening facilities in Guam, Utah, and Germany, giving the U.S. Armed Forces members and their families new spaces to recharge and reunite.

The openings are part of the organization's 81st birthday, according to a press release.

The USO center in Utah will have its grand opening in the Salt Lake City International Airport on Feb. 4, while both USO centers located in Tumon Bay, Guam and in Grafenwoehr, Germany will "reopen with expanded offerings," the release states.

Guam's USO Tumon Bay center serves over 20,000 service members of all six service branches permanently assigned on island, also supporting more than 50,000 service members annually visiting Pacific Fleet ships or transiting through other Indo-Pacific theater destinations.

Dusit Hotels-The Plaza, the new center, will be set to offer a variety of free services, which include high-speed fiber internet, a conference room to reserve private meetings, a sports lounge/gaming room with a big-screen TV, reading areas, and a cafe.

“There are approximately 160,000-plus military hotel stays in Tumon each year, and on any given day, more than 2,000 military members reside in Tumon hotels,” USO Pacific Regional Vice President Scott Maskery said. “A center located here allows the USO to welcome our military service members in the heart of Tumon’s vibrant activities.”

According to the organization's website, the USO facilities at the Dusit Hotels-The Plaza will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The USO Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes said, “The USO is committed to go where our service members are, no matter the location."

He added, “Our centers provide a place for service members to rest, relax and connect. They may visit a USO center to call family members, play a video game with friends back home or share a meal over the holiday season. This is the icing on the cake to celebrate the birthday of our organization with the grand opening of these three new centers.”

The new Utah center, located in the Salt Lake City airport, will be around 1,000 square feet and provide outreach programs and amenities to the current military members and their families and loved ones.

Amenities include computers and Wi-Fi access, furniture for resting, and complimentary food and beverages. The lounge area will provide TV entertainment, movies, and family games, according to the recent release.

“The USO goes where our troops go, and we’re proud to support our military service members and families serving, training, and traveling through Utah,” USO West Regional President Bob Kurkjian said.

In Germany, the USO Grafenwoehr center is also celebrating the birthday of the organization by reopening, supporting more than 40,000 service members and their families located in Bavaria's U.S. Army Garrison. The center fully renovated with 11,000-plus square feet will include wall gaming room wall panels (floor-to-ceiling), a movie theater, a renovated kitchen, offices, and restrooms.

"USO has connected service members to family, home, and country since 1941, with our centers as a key component," USO EMEA Regional Vice President Grant McCormick stated.

“Following more than two years of planning and renovation, the USO Grafenwoehr center is now fully operational to provide USO goodness to our service members and their families.”

For military service members and their families looking for more information or a center near them, visit the USO app or USO.org/centers.