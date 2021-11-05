USPS: New hires will help with holiday rush

The U.S. Postal Service in Guam has hired 50 employees to assist with the anticipated holiday rush.

"We began the hiring process for additional seasonal employees a few weeks ago to prepare us for the busy holiday mailing season. The 50 seasonal employees we just hired will be joining us in the coming weeks," said Guam Postmaster Tammy Schoenen.

"The holidays are always our busiest time of year. Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, however, we've experienced what seems like an 18-month-long Christmas rush. That rush is sure to continue through the coming holiday season."

Between the pandemic and other issues plaguing the U.S. Postal Service, there's been a noticeable delay in mail services these past two years. Federal officials have introduced a 10-year plan to update the agency, build financial sustainability and achieve service excellence.

The Post Office issued the recommended dates if you're sending gifts to:

U.S. mainland - Dec. 14 for first-class and priority mail, and Dec. 18 for priority express mail.

APOs/FPOs and international destinations - Dec. 4 for first-class/priority, and Dec. 11 for express.

With the holidays coming up, Schoenen had several recommendations to be prepared for the holiday rush and avoid any delays in Christmas Day gift-opening traditions:

Ship early. Nothing will reduce your stress more than getting your holiday shipping done early.

Consider ordering gifts online. Particularly for family members in the mainland, purchasing gifts online and shipping directly will save time and stress.

Prepare your mailings from home. You can use USPS Click-N-Ship, Endicia or Stamps.com online postage services. If your postage doesn't print with a customs form, print one out from the U.S. Postal Service website. Then, you can just drop off your postage-paid, customs-ready package at your local post office and quickly be on your way.

Please be patient. Increased package volume, overcrowded airports and winter weather can occasionally lengthen normal mail transit times.

Also, note that some services, including retail ground shipping, parcel select and media mail, travel by ship and, consequently, can take six to eight weeks to travel to and from the U.S. mainland.

Expect to see some lines. Understand that the postal employees are doing everything they can to serve you.

"Please be patient with our employees and kind to your fellow customers," Schoenen said. "Spread kindness and the spirit of the season!"

Planned improvement

The U.S. Postal Service's 10-year plan includes an effort to update technology and the agency's fleet of vehicles.

According to a press release, the comprehensive plan includes a combination of investments in technology, training, post offices and a new vehicle fleet; modernizing the Postal Service's processing network; adopting best-in-class logistics practices across delivery and transportation operations; creating new revenue-generating offerings in the rapidly expanding e-commerce marketplace and pricing changes as authorized by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The Postal Service Plan will spur cash flow and savings to make $40 billion in capital investments over the next decade, many of which have been long delayed due to the organization's financial challenges of the past decade, USPS noted in the press release. This includes a recent multibillion-dollar contract to modernize the Postal Service's delivery vehicle fleet, which is more than 28 years old, on average, and unsuitable for accommodating growing package volume. The first of the new vehicles are expected to appear on carrier routes beginning in 2023.

"Investing in the Postal Service's future means investing in our people," said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy. "For too many years, postal employees have been asked to do more with less – forced to employ antiquated systems, utilize outmoded equipment and drive outdated vehicles. This drives up costs and slows down service for customers. We cannot afford to keep this up. We believe firmly in putting the 644,000 women and men of the Postal Service in the best possible position to succeed in their mission of service, while also enabling a more predictable progression from non-career employees into the career workforce. Our goal is to significantly reduce non-career annual turnover rates."

Other planned investments include advanced package processing equipment; post office and facility upgrades; deployment of new mobile devices for carriers; new employee uniforms; best-in-class information technologies across the enterprise; and enhanced training and development to empower the workforce.