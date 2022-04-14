USS Annapolis now Guam's 5th homeported submarine

The USS Annapolis, a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine, has changed its homeport from San Diego, California, to Naval Base Guam, and arrived here March 28.

The move was announced Tuesday through a press release from the commander of Submarine Squadron 15.

"My crew is proud to join the submarine force team in Guam," said Cmdr. James Tuthill, commanding officer of the USS Annapolis. "It's an excellent place to live, with a strong sense of community and a clear mission. We worked hard to get the ship through a shipyard period ahead of schedule, and we're ready to assume our place on the front line."

Commissioned April 11, 1992, Annapolis has a crew of approximately 16 officers and 127 enlisted sailors. The submarine's move to Guam is part of a strategic laydown of U.S. Navy forces in the Indo-Pacific region, and brings the number of these submarines stationed locally to five, according to the release.

The USS Springfield, the fourth submarine added to the island's fleet, arrived in Guam one week prior to the Annapolis.

Our regional security environment requires that the Navy's most capable ships be forward deployed, in order to bring out vessels with the "greatest striking power and operational capacity" in the timeliest manner, the submarine squadron stated.

"I would like to personally extend a warm Hafa Adai to the sailors and families of our fifth homeported submarine on Guam, USS Annapolis," stated Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas. "Guam and the Mariana Islands are incredibly important to the overall defense of the region, and this additional capability further underscores our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines make up the majority of the United States' submarine force, according to the Navy, with nearly 40 still in commission. The Annapolis is now assigned to Submarine Squadron 15, which is located at Polaris Point on Naval Base Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands.

