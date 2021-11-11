The USS Carl Vinson will return to Guam today for the first time since 2018. Adding to the excitement, aboard the aircraft carrier are three Guamanians eager to visit home.

The aircraft carrier, which was commissioned in 1982, departed San Diego on Aug. 2, with 5,000 crew members and an air wing complement of 67 aircraft. It’s the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 1.

“CSG 1 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. This is the inaugural deployment of the F-35C Lightning II and the CMV-22B Osprey in the advanced “Air Wing of the Future,” according to a release Wednesday from the Naval Base Guam public affairs office.

The carrier will be joined by the USS Lake Champlain and USS Stockdale.

“USS Carl Vinson, USS Lake Champlain and USS Stockdale will resupply, conduct maintenance, and provide the crew time for rest and relaxation in the strike group’s first port call since visiting Yokosuka in early September,” the release stated.

Aboard the aircraft carrier are three Guam hometown heroes who will be visiting home for the first time in several years.

Lt. Cmdr. Kamille Pizzarro, has called Guam home since her family moved from Long Beach, California to the island when she was 2 years old.

She joined the Navy straight out of high school at her parent’s behest.

"My parents knew that it was so easy to be content living in Guam, especially with its chill laidback lifestyle, making it that much harder to leave. Everyone loves living in Guam, ... And my dad knew the Navy was the right avenue for me to see the world outside of our tiny island,” Pizarro stated in the press release.

The last time she visited the island was in December 2018.

“She plans on enjoying some of her mother’s home cooking during this port visit in Guam, and looks forward to introducing her friends aboard USS Carl Vinson to the island lifestyle,” said the NBG public affairs office.

Chief Petty Officer Christian Cabedo, was born on Guam in 1986. A Simon Sanchez High School alumni, he joined the Navy soon after graduating in 2006. As the aircraft carrier made its way to Guam, memories of life on the island and its hospitality filled his mind.

He plans on visiting old friends and seeing the island.

Seaman Maria Jolene Maglasang, a Guam native, was born in 1999 and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. She relocated in 2016, but never forgot Guam’s outdoors.

A self-proclaimed beach bum, Maglasang can often be found at a beach bonfire with friends. She was last on Guam in 2019.

“When you go to Guam, see it for what it is. You will be surprised by this tiny island,” she said.

She has been aboard the USS Carl Vinson for more than two months and plans on visiting friends once she’s home.

As 5,000 crew members visit Guam, the NBG public affairs office gave assurance that the Carl Vinson has one of the highest overall vaccination rates in the Department of Defense. Only vaccinated sailors will be allowed liberty off-base.

“All visiting military members will adhere to NBG and local government of Guam COVID-19 mitigation measures including mask wearing and social distancing,” the release said.

Commanding officer of the USS Carl Vinson is Capt. P. Scott Miller, a second generation naval aviator.